Miami Beach officials announce measures to help keep the peace during spring break

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WPVI) -- Spring break season is in full swing, and with it comes concerns about rowdy behavior at popular destinations.

In Miami Beach, Florida, officials have announced new measures to avoid brawls breaking out after too much alcohol.

During spring break, there is a 30-percent increase in police and fire calls.

Now, officials will deploy patrols on every corner.

Some officers will even wear protective gear.

"I want our visitors to know that if they're coming here just to do whatever the heck they want, or to do something they wouldn't do in their hometown, they ought to go somewhere else," says Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Police will even be cracking down on open containers.

They'll ask the violator to pour their drink out, and if they refuse, they'll be arrested on the spot.

