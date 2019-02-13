Military brides given free dresses taken from closed bridal store

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- From wedding gowns to veils and every accessory in between, on Tuesday military families planning their big day were treated to it all.As a way to say thank you for their service, the Camden County Board of Freeholders organized a big event where everything was free for local veterans and their brides-to-be.The more than 400 bridal gowns came from the Alfred Angelo store in Cherry Hill, which abruptly went out of business last year.The gowns were turned over to M&M Realty Partners, which made them available to these service members and their families.The Camden Country Board of Freeholders says this is a unique program and one of the only one of its kind in the country.They say these brides saved thousands of dollars - just a small token to say thank you for their service and commitment.They hope this is a tradition they can continue.-----