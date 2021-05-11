Montgomery County begins vaccinating children 12 to 15, other counties to start Thursday

A federal vaccine advisory committee is expected to issue recommendations on Wednesday for using the two-dose vaccine.
However, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania has already started administering the Pfizer shot to children
DJ Ballinger, 15, got his shot in the county Monday night as soon as FDA gave emergency use approval.
SEE ALSO: What parents need to know following FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15
"I was ecstatic as soon as I heard it. I had DJ over there within an hour," said the boy's mother Tracey, who has multiple sclerosis.
In Philadelphia, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says the city will be ready.
"If the advisory tomorrow allows the vaccine to be used at age 12, any child over the age of 12 can get Pfizer vaccine," he said.
Camden County, New Jersey has 3,500 Pfizer shots ready for children, once given the green light.
"As soon as the state tells us it's okay we will begin vaccinating kids between 12 and 15," said Camden County Commissioner Louis Cappelli.
Plans for an expanded vaccine clinic are in the works at the Mathematics Civics & Sciences Charter School in Philadelphia.
SEE ALSO: FDA grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-15
"I will be offering it now schoolwide for those students who are 12 and above that has been approved," said Veronica Joyner, the school's founder.
Nationally, only about 30% of parents are eager to have their children vaccinated. Medical professionals are working to educate their patients.
"As a parent I want my daughter to be vaccinated, she's only six. Unfortunately, she can't, but I can't wait for that day," said Lakshmi Komminani with Rameshka Pharmacy.
Montgomery County says since opening their vaccines to the youngest eligible population, more than 300 appointments have already been made at clinics, like the one at King of Prussia Mall.
