Montgomery County students hold first in-person prom since pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was prom night for dozens of Springfield Township High School students in Montgomery County. The evening of dinner and dancing marked a step in the return to normalcy after the pandemic.This year, roughly 300 students divided into groups at The Fuge in Bucks County. While one group mingled outside, the other dined indoors."We didn't get a prom last year, so it's nice to have a prom. We have to wear the mask of course, so at least they gave us something," said senior Mkhai Marcano.Festivities also included an outdoor DJ and lawn games."I even brought my corn hole so that kids could play ... we're dancing outside and having an outdoor event," said Principal Dr. Chuck Rittenhouse.Local American Idol contestant Louie Knight even took the mic.The night's theme was Y2K. And for a lot of students, it sure felt like a return to life pre-pandemic."I am glad we can do this, go to college without any regrets," said senior Sage Tawfeeq.