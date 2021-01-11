Society

More vaccine, testing sites opening across Philly region as COVID-19 numbers climb

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gov. Phil Murphy and other officials are scheduled to visit South Jersey's first vaccination mega site at Rowan County College in Sewell on Monday.

New Jersey is in phase 1B, currently vaccinating law enforcement and fire personnel, health care workers and long term care residents and staff.

Two other vaccine mega sites in South Jersey are planned for the Moorestown Mall and the Atlantic City Convention Center.

According to the state department of health, the site can vaccinate about 1,000 people each day, with the goal of working up to vaccinating 2,400 people each day.

These sites are by appointment only and you can pre-register for a vaccine on the state's website.

As vaccination centers open up across the country, medical experts say operations need to move even faster.

"We're in the middle of a horrible surge. That variant that was mentioned probably is in every state, most states in the country, we've got to get people vaccinated quickly," said Dr. Ashish Jha, who is the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health.

While it's expected to be months before the general public can be vaccinated, we found some people who are wary of getting the shot.
"I probably won't. I stay home. I work from home," said Megan Orr of Hatboro, Pa.

"I'm a little iffy about it, I don't think I'm going to take it," said Jamaal Green of Trenton, N.J., who said he had a mild case of COVID-19 last spring.

"I was blessed because a lot of people have really been dying and been in the hospital for weeks and I've been pretty much alright," said Green.

Others say they can't wait to be vaccinated.

"I'm hoping it'll help this end and make everything normal again," said Courtney McKenna of Northeast Philadelphia.

As Pennsylvania officials warn of a post-holiday surge in cases, new testing sites will open Monday at three Bucks County Community College campuses in Bristol Township, Newtown and Perkasie. Bucks County residents can get tested without a prescription through the end of the month.
