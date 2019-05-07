North Carolina workers one step closer to new law requiring paid breaks during workday

Workers in North Carolina are one step closer to a new law that would give everyone a paid break during the workday.
The state house of representatives is looking into requiring employers to provide a 20 minute paid break to anyone working a shift that lasts six hours or more.
About 20 states require a break, including Delaware.
Workers get a half hour break sometime after the first two hours and before the last two hours if they work more than seven and a half consecutive hours.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey only require breaks for employees under 18.
