North Carolina workers one step closer to new law requiring paid breaks during workday

Workers in North Carolina are one step closer to a new law that would give everyone a paid break during the workday.The state house of representatives is looking into requiring employers to provide a 20 minute paid break to anyone working a shift that lasts six hours or more.About 20 states require a break, including Delaware.Workers get a half hour break sometime after the first two hours and before the last two hours if they work more than seven and a half consecutive hours.Pennsylvania and New Jersey only require breaks for employees under 18.