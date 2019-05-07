Society

North Carolina workers one step closer to new law requiring paid breaks during workday

EMBED <>More Videos

North Carolina workers one step closer to new law requiring paid breaks during workday. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 7, 2019.

Workers in North Carolina are one step closer to a new law that would give everyone a paid break during the workday.

The state house of representatives is looking into requiring employers to provide a 20 minute paid break to anyone working a shift that lasts six hours or more.

About 20 states require a break, including Delaware.

Workers get a half hour break sometime after the first two hours and before the last two hours if they work more than seven and a half consecutive hours.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey only require breaks for employees under 18.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybig talkersworkplace
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car slams into side of school bus in Chester Co.
Parents charged after boy found wandering at Folcroft 7-Eleven
Colorado school shooting leaves 8 students injured: LIVE
Man murdered while blocking intruders from Wyomissing home
Police: Naked man assaults 9-month-old baby in Atlantic City
Victim writes letter of forgiveness to man who shot him
Show More
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 1 seriously injured in NJ
Roughly 80 cats seized from a home in Doylestown
Woman found dead in SW Philadelphia, man arrested
Lawsuits allege danger of cooking spray can explosions
Authorities in New Jersey warning about shore rental scam
More TOP STORIES News