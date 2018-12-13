New FCC ruling could block proposed text messaging tax in California

A new FCC ruling may have lawmakers in California saying "JK" when it comes to a proposed tax on text messages.Earlier this week, the state's public utilities commission revealed they were planning to vote on adding a surcharge to residents' texts in January.The proposed tax wouldn't be a per-text fee, but rather a monthly charge based on a person's cell phone bill, and would not apply to services like iMessage.The money was intended to go towards programs to help bring connectivity to under-served residents.But before it could go up for a vote, the FCC stepped in.In a ruling Wednesday night, officials classified texts as "information services."That could kill the tax because the government can only impose a tax on texts that are classified as "telecommunication services".------