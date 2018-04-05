New wedding trend involves flying veil

If you're looking for that Instagram worthy wedding moment, you might want to check out this flying veil.
Yes, a flying veil is all the rage in China.
The sheer veils actually fly across the room and drop right onto the bride's head.
No, this is not the work of a magician, there's a mechanical explanation behind it.
However, it does look like sorcery.
society big talkers wedding china trend
