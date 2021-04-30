New Jersey middle schooler set to make history as one of the 1st female Eagle Scouts

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Collingswood Middle School sixth-grader Emelia Bergstralh, 12, is a proud member of Troop BSA 67 in Haddon Heights, New Jersey, and will soon make history.Bergstralh looks to become one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the country and one of the youngest."It means to have an accomplishment and do something that no one else has done that makes you special," said Bergstralh.This opportunity comes two years after girls were welcomed to join the organization.Bergstralh always loved the scouts because she says she lives for adventure. She's achieved many merits, and her big project was revitalizing the pavilion across the street from her middle school in Knight Park."I got to see it look better because before it was vandalized," she said.Only six percent of all scouts achieve the prestigious rank, including the likes of filmmaker Steven Spielberg and astronaut Neil Armstrong.Bergstralh's father is also her assistant troop master. He says her achievement paves the way for all girls."Girls can do anything. Girls can do anything at all and everything they want if they put their mind to it," said David Bergstralh.Troop Master Amy Griffith added, "It's nice to see Emily buckle down and get through everything. It's really incredible. I'm very proud of her."Bergstralh's Eagle Scout application was mailed on Friday, and it will go before a board for review.She will be hearing the big news in a couple of weeks.But the middle schooler says even though this is a huge accomplishment, there's a lot more to come.