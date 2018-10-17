LOTTERY

No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M

EMBED </>More Videos

No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 17, 2018.

DES MOINES, Iowa --
No winning lottery ticket was sold for the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to $868 million.

Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $667 million grand prize in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9.

The next drawing will be Friday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldlotterymega millionspowerball
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $868 million
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654 million
No winning Mega Millions ticket, jackpot now $654 million
More lottery
SOCIETY
Sweet video: Girl gives Meghan toy koala 'for your baby'
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
More Society
Top Stories
2 killed in Browns Mills house fire
Rash of daytime burglaries reported in Graduate Hospital
Police: Woman attempts fraud at Montco bank
Bucks Co. residents warned to watch for more possible explosives
YouTube experiencing outages Tuesday
14 kids detained following large fight on Broad Street
AccuWeather: A Sunny, Windy Wednesday
Body of girl, 2, found partially buried; caregiver questioned
Show More
Mother mourns the loss of daughter to hit-and-run
Officer rescues kitten from car
AG: Mom helped make child porn using child, 3, in Delco
Man resentenced, gets 22 years to life in retired cop's murder
DA: Man killed in Cheltenham after possible road rage incident
More News