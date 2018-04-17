BARBARA BUSH

World leaders and friends offer condolences after former First Lady passes away

EMBED </>More Videos

Barbara Bush: The White House Years (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
There has been an outpouring of support as people remember the life and legacy of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Bush passed away at the age of 92 today.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushpoliticssocial media
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
'Mrs. Bush's Story Time' in Montgomery County
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News