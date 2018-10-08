SOCIETY

Residents outraged over proposal to pave over 'Field of Dreams' in Upper Dublin

Residents outraged over proposal to pave over 'Field of Dreams' in Upper Dublin.

UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (WPVI) --
In Upper Dublin, Montgomery County there's an athletic field lovingly called the "Field of Dreams." Right now, there's a proposal to pave it and turn it into a bus depot.

The Fort Washington athletic field was created in 1995 with the support from various community groups for local children and athletes of Upper Dublin. But now the township and school district are looking at a plan to pave it over and convert it to a bus depot and parking lot.

A lot of school parents are opposed to the idea, saying it'll just mean more pollution and more traffic.

"They propose putting the bus depot on top of our Field of Dreams, which the school district does own. But it was funded and given a lot of money by many organizations and families," said Julia Watt, whose child is in the school district.

The Field of Dreams sits a few hundred yards from the high school and one of four elementary schools right behind the township building.

So many believe it a perfect location for garage facilities for the bus and township vehicles.

But the new school superintendent, Steven Yanni, says hold on - feasibility studies of other open spaces are continuing and there is no done deal yet.

The school board will not be voting on any plan when they meet at the high school Monday night.

"I don't even know if this site is going to be where the bus garage is going to be," Yanni said. "We have to look at all the available sites for the bus garage. If it happens to be on a location that takes away green space, we'll work through that. But no final decisions have been made yet."

A final decision is not expected to be made any time before the beginning of the Christmas holiday.

