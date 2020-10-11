community journalist

PA mom's faux pumpkin crafts beautify neighborhood

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- She's a mom of many talents, but Deirdre Finnegan's latest hobby is proving to be ripe for the picking.

When the pandemic paused her singing career, she started crafting faux pumpkins.

"I just had a little sale in my driveway in the neighborhood and all these ladies came from everywhere," she said. "It has sold so many. I've sold, like sets of it."

Finnegan grew up in a family of artists, but pursued the performing arts throughout her life. Earlier this year, the COVID-19 pandemic turned the dial to "mute" on her ongoing projects.

"I was actually directing a high school musical at Cheltenham High School," she said. "And we got the call that school was closed while we were at rehearsal."

She hasn't shared the stage with those students since then.

Finnegan enjoyed the extra time at home to bond with her three children. However, she longed for an avenue of self-expression.

"When everything shut down, I just got a couple pumpkins and decided to découpage them," she said, having experimented with paper crafts before.

Using materials such as napkins, she paints patterns onto plastic pumpkins with mod podge. Each piece is delicately handcrafted, ranging from $12 to $50.

"It was, like, sparking excitement in the rest of our neighborhood," said neighbor Mary Swanson. "Every time I'm looking at this, I'm like, wow, I can't believe my neighbor was doing this."

Finnegan is certainly reaping a bountiful harvest after posting her designs on Facebook. For next season, she wants to recruit her mom and sisters to help. However, she never wants her crafts to lose their handmade touch.

"You know, everyone's home and we're all looking at our houses," she said. "Somebody can buy ne of these pumpkins and have a little piece of art and make their space a little more special."

To learn more about Deirdre Finnegan's pumpkins, visit her Etsy page, Tiny Bird Vintage Home.

