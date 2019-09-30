Society

Papa John's to donate profits to family of fallen Texas deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON, Texas -- Papa John's pizza is making a generous offer to help support the family of fallen Texas deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

On Tuesday, the chain will donate profits from its greater Houston-area locations to the deputy's family.

In a Facebook post, Papa John wrote that all you have to do to show your support is order from any of its locations.



"All locations, from Huntsville to Galveston, from Katy to Baytown, and every location in-between are participating," the company wrote.



This is just the latest show of support for the deputy, who was beloved in the community.

Before the Houston Texans' game against the Carolina Panthers, the team held a moment of silence to honor the deputy's service.
Moment of silence held at NRG Stadium for Deputy Dhaliwal



Deputy Dhaliwal was shot in the back of the head during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County on Friday. He died from his injuries.
