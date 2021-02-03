NoSavesies: Parking spot saving begins as Philadelphia digs out from snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Philadelphia continues to dig out from Monday's winter storm, it's keeping your shoveled-out parking spot that can be the biggest challenge.Folding chairs and orange construction cones are just some of the items residents will use to claim their space."Savesies" is an unspoken rule in most neighborhoods, though you're not allowed to save a parking spot in the city, it's the law.George Harvey says he has no problem moving the cone."Oh yea, I'll move it. I'll move it still. I don't think it's right. Everybody digs out," said Harvey.In South Philadelphia, it's no secret -- parking is prime."The parking usually is hard. With snow, it makes it harder," said one resident.During inclement weather, residents often resort to their old school ways."I've used a cone before. (It's) definitely, the best way to go. I see a lot of people doing it, so why not join in?" said Tommy Dempsey.The city is reminding residents that parking spot saving is prohibited. Those that are digging out their vehicles are being asked not to dump the snow in the street.