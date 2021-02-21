Philadelphia radio legend Cody Anderson dies

My thoughts on the passing of my dear friend and @onwurd co-host #CodyAnderson.



My prayers are with his family and colleagues tonight.

Rest in Power, sir. pic.twitter.com/jYwvh2czpC — Darrell Clarke (@Darrell_Clarke) February 21, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia radio legend Cody Anderson has died.Anderson passed away on Saturday, officials said.On Sunday, people across the city expressed their condolences and shared their memories of the radio icon."My family and I want to express our deepest condolences on the passing of Philadelphia radio icon Cody Anderson," said Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson. "As the longtime leader at WDAS and WURD radio stations, he was an icon in the African American press. He always spoke truth to power. I will also remember Cody as a wonderful father and family man who was a role model to other fathers like me. He is a pillar in the Black community and his legacy and impact in the lives of Philadelphians will last forever. Rest in Power Cody Anderson."Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke said on Twitter, "Cody was a pioneer and giant in broadcast journalism in the Black community in Philadelphia for decades. He was a consistent, constructive, confident voice on the air. He encouraged persons of color to enter politics, to serve people and make their communities better places to live. A symbol of positivity, class and achievement for our community is gone. It is on us now to carry on in his memory and in service to others. Rest in Power, my good friend."