Philly Fighting Asian Hate hosts self-defense workshop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Fighting Asian Hate Organization held a free self-defense course Saturday in conjunction with the Wing Chung Kung Fu School to empower the Asian and Pacific Islander community.The event took part in various sessions at Rail Park on the outskirts of Chinatown. It's directly in relation to the hate crimes being on the rise against the Asian community."I think all women and even guys should know self-defense, especially in Philadelphia, when you can be at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Jessica Barber of Chinatown.The free workshop was conducted by some of the most highly skilled martial arts instructors in the city, including Grandmaster Enj, a third-generation disciple of the Ip Man Wing Chun Kung Fu family. People had the opportunity to learn basic moves that included jabs and many kicks. Even Kyle Eng, the son of the grandmaster, said he too has felt the senseless hate."I feel like I have a target on my back. It's kind of scary because you never know if someone's going to be aggressive with you," said Eng of Chinatown.The event aims to empower and help protect the AAPI Asian American and Pacific Islander community."We're definitely scared but we can't continue to live like this. We want to move past this," said organizer Melissa Lee.