Philly ranked No. 16 best city in the world

Time Out Magazine and Tapestry Research quizzed 34,000 city-dwellers. They asked about food, drink, culture, music, nightlife, sociability, happiness, community, progress and attractiveness.
Researchers noted Philadelphia's thriving restaurant scene.
"When asked 'Which city do you most want to visit in 2019?', few city-dwellers elsewhere opted for Philly. But its thriving restaurant scene suggests serious foodies should give it a second look. The City of Brotherly Love ranks sixth in the world for food and seventh for drink, and that only promises to improve when the new East Market brings a brewery and host of hip fast-casual joints to the heart of the city," Time Out Magazine says.
The top 10 cities out of 48, according to the survey, are New York, Melbourne, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Montreal, Berlin, Glasgow, Paris, and Tokyo.