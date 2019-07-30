Philadelphia's newest luxury hotel opening high above Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been four years since the Four Seasons Philadelphia left the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, awaiting it's brand new home atop the Comcast Technology Center.In just two short weeks, it will open to the public - and Action News got a first peek.At the corner of 19th and Arch Streets, the brand new luxury hotel occupies the top 12 floors. The ride up in a glass elevator takes less than a minute, offering sky-high views of the city.Five years ago, this was a parking lot. And as they approach opening day on August 12th, the local team behind this project is emotional."We've got a really welcoming team that's so excited for people in Philadelphia to walk in and really feel like this is an extension of them and their city. I grew up here, I'm from the area. I started my career in the original Four Seasons. It's neat to come back and be able to build that for the city again," said Ben Shank, Four Seasons General Manager.On the 59th floor is a new restaurant, Jean-Georges Philadelphia, run by the world-renowned Michelin-starred chef. Up there, you get 360-degree views of the city from every seat.When asked why Philadelphia? Why now? Jean-Georges Vongerichten simply said it's time."It's amazing. Look at the setup we have here. It's nothing like it in the world, I think," he said.A second new restaurant, Vernick Fish, from local James Beard award winner, Greg Vernick, is on the bottom floor.Open Table is taking reservations for both right now.The restaurants, along with the hotel, open on August 12th.