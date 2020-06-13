Society

Philadelphia's Odunde Festival goes virtual

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Odunde Festival has gone virtual this year due to the pandemic.

The country's largest African-American street festival is typically held the second Sunday in June, stretching 15 blocks in South Philadelphia. Approximately 500,000 people attend the festival each year.

The 45th annual Odunde Festival began last weekend and concludes Sunday.

Saturday's events include a fitness workout and a Caribbean business forum.

You can take part on the festival's Facebook page.
