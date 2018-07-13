U.S. & WORLD

'Plane bae' woman calls story an invasion of privacy

You probably remember "plane bae" -- that wildly viral, potential in-flight love connection, documented on social media by the couple sitting one row back.

We quickly learned who he is, and now the mystery woman is coming forward and breaking her silence, and she has some strong words to everyone who followed along in real time.

The woman, who does not want to be named, told Business Insider that she has since been shamed, insulted and harassed.

She says when Rosey Blair and her boyfriend started live-tweeting her interactions with Euan Holden, a professional soccer player turned model, her privacy was invaded.

She says Blair was eavesdropping and sharing their conversations, and posting pictures of her without her permission.

As a result, she had to scrap all of her social media accounts.

Blair is now apologizing for "taking what should have been a small, mundane moment of cheeriness and turning it into something foul and over-amplified."

