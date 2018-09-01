SOCIETY

Police search for missing man with dementia

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 65-year-old Daniel Alvarado Nadal.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 65-year-old Daniel Alvarado Nadal.

The 65-year-old was last seen on the 2900 block of Lawrence Street around 6 p.m. Friday evening.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'6", 140-pounds with a thin build, white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeved shirt, gray shorts, black socks and sandals.

Daniel is reported to suffer from dementia, and has numerous physical ailments.

Anyone with information concerning Daniel's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 215-686-3243 or call 911.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsmissing man
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Disney to raise minimum wage for park and resort employees
Beach or Door? Check out the latest Internet debate
Man celebrates 100th birthday by skydiving
New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone
More Society
Top Stories
Corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs in Pa.
Teen hospitalized after suffering burns to her hands
Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified
Floods waters wreak havoc in Lancaster County
Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Overbrook
Driver killed after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire on Roosevelt Boulevard
Man hospitalized after being shot in South Philadelphia
Man critical after serious crash in Bucks County
Show More
Tractor-trailers collide on New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill
Man who shot Pa. state trooper gets up to 110 years
Philly police: Thieves stole $40,000 in rare insects, reptiles
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Preps underway for Made in America concert festival
More News