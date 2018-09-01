Police search for missing man with dementia

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 65-year-old Daniel Alvarado Nadal.The 65-year-old was last seen on the 2900 block of Lawrence Street around 6 p.m. Friday evening.He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'6", 140-pounds with a thin build, white hair and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeved shirt, gray shorts, black socks and sandals.Daniel is reported to suffer from dementia, and has numerous physical ailments.Anyone with information concerning Daniel's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 215-686-3243 or call 911.------