Police in Darby Borough surprise boy by fixing his banged up bike

DARBY BOROUGH, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police officers in Darby Borough helped a boy and his broken bike.

Lorenzo Blaise was picked up from school by police on Monday. He did nothing wrong. They were there because he did something right.

Hours earlier, he told police that his bike rim was broken, and asked them if he could store the bike at the police station because he had no lock for the bike at school.

They were so impressed by how nice he was that they got the bike fixed while he was at school.

"I'm so surprised and happy about what happened today. I can't wait to try my bike out again," Lorenzo said.

He did, and it's riding like a champ.

Lorenzo gave the officers a thank you card, and the officers say Lorenzo made their day.

In addition to the repair, the officers say they're getting Lorenzo a lock for his bike.
