Power outages concerning to residents, officials in Haverford Township

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents and township officials of Haverford Township believe there has been an upswing this summer in the number of power outages in the Delaware County, Pennsylvania community.Residents in the Coopertown section of the township report power was out three times in a seven-day period. The first outage was on August 16 and lasted 24 hours. There were subsequent interruptions on August 21 and 23.Township Manager Dave Burman estimated in the last 90 days there have been five or six significant power outages affecting thousands of citizens.Residents we spoke with believe aging electrical infrastructure, including power lines and transformers, are at least partly to blame for the outages that can last anywhere from a few minutes to many hours.A spokesperson for PECO told Action News the utility is working on a plan to improve the situation in the Coopertown area of the township. It will include the installation of more than 1,000 feet of new robust power lines.Coopertown residents are scheduled to meet with their township commissioner Monday night to discuss the ongoing power issues.On Tuesday, PECO is due to meet with Burman to discuss the recent outages in Coopertown and other parts of the 10-square mile township.