City's deadline passes for protesters to vacate homeless encampments

Parkway encampment update:

(iPhone audio is poor, you can get a sense of what’s happening)

City has ordered eviction for 9 this morning. No movement here. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Wz9Sga6yvk — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) September 9, 2020

20 minutes until city deadline to clear encampment pic.twitter.com/uMaFiihqO1 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 9, 2020

“We will fight for housing”: pic.twitter.com/8V8IS6pCYy — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 9, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The third deadline set by the City of Philadelphia to clear three homeless encampments passed at 9 a.m. Wednesday, with all three still standing.Police began closing lanes nearby the encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway before 7 a.m.Homeless outreach teams assembled on the perimeter of the encampment.Protesters erected a barricade across 22nd Street and the outer lanes of the Parkway around 8:30 a.m. They leaned plywood and wooden pallets against metal fencing, some bearing messages.Some protesters held homemade shields with materials including segments of plastic and metal drums.Soon after, the protesters began a press conference."We have been fighting for access for permanent housing for low and no income Philadelphians for a long time, and we are not going to stop until we get it for every (expletive) one of us," one person told the crowd.Protester Tanya Scott stated, "I don't understand why all y'all trying to remove us. What are we doing so wrong? Are we invading on your homes? Are we disturbing y'all peace? Y'all have privacy. My people don't have privacy."Mike Wilson, who identified himself as a member of the Philadelphia Real Justice Organization, said, "We are gonna fight for housing, and we're gonna take housing. This is a war. This is a war on the poor."Shortly after the conclusion of the press conference, members of the clergy approached.They were turned away."Unless you are here to offer people housing, please leave. Let me repeat that, unless you are here with keys to housing for people, get the (expletive) out," was the response reverberating from the megaphone.There are concerns about how this will end at the encampments on the Parkway, at the Azalea Garden, and Ridge Avenue near PHA.The Whole Foods near the Parkway was boarded up ahead of the deadline.Negotiations between the encampment and the city for more affordable housing began nearly three months ago.In the days leading up to this, homeless outreach coordinators have been working with some of the people at the encampments to help them transition to shelters, but there are those who say they won't go.The city says they put the most vulnerable in hotels.The city also started that they are in the planning stages for a program that offers rental assistance for up to two years and are working to pilot 'Tiny Houses'.According to officials, new federal funds have been made available to create additional long-term housing opportunities.The mayor stated that health and safety risks are among the issues."We've gotten to a point where it's just untenable- to have this other health issue surrounding people living outdoors, defecating outdoors, using drugs outdoors, in an environment that has created this situation," according to Mayor Jim Kenney.Homeless outreach teams remain at the site to offer services, as the hours after the deadline pass.