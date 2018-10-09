Sea monster invades Philadelphia Navy Yard

SURPRISE! We’ve partnered with @OfficialGroupX to bring international artists @filthylukerart and #PedroEstrellas to install their largest inflatable tentacle sculpture EVER at the #NavyYard… Philly: Meet the #NavyYardSeaMonster, on display at Building 611 now through 11/16! pic.twitter.com/RzyerY4cod — The Navy Yard (@NavyYardPhila) October 8, 2018

It appears that a sea monster may be trying to bust out of the Philadelphia Navy Yard.The huge inflatable sculpture was unveiled at Building 611 on Monday.Artists used 20 inflated tentacles ranging from 32 to 40 feet long to create the eye-popping display.This is the first collaborative partnership between Group X, a group of Philly-based artists, curators, and organizers whose members are anonymous, and the Navy Yard.Visitors can see the monstrous display through November 16.------