SOCIETY

Sea monster invades Philadelphia Navy Yard

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet the Navy Yard Sea Monster. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on October 9, 2018.

NAVY YARD (WPVI) --
It appears that a sea monster may be trying to bust out of the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

The huge inflatable sculpture was unveiled at Building 611 on Monday.

Artists used 20 inflated tentacles ranging from 32 to 40 feet long to create the eye-popping display.

This is the first collaborative partnership between Group X, a group of Philly-based artists, curators, and organizers whose members are anonymous, and the Navy Yard.

Visitors can see the monstrous display through November 16.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsartphiladelphia navy yard
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hillary and Bill Clinton bringing tour to Philadelphia
Outrage over proposal to pave over Upper Dublin athletic field
Train causes runners 26 minute delay in finishing marathon
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
More Society
Top Stories
Surveillance video shows suspect fire shots in Olney murder
Fast-strengthening hurricane closes in on Florida Panhandle
Suspected thief crashes in Delco driveway after police chase
Trump: U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to leave at end of year
Kensington shooting leaves man in critical condition
Hundreds attend vigil to honor 20 victims of limousine crash
Limo safety in the spotlight following deadly crash
Rotten Apple: $73K, 200 counterfeit Apple products seized
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Warm and Humid Today
Man, 26, shot and killed in North Philadelphia
Kanye West to visit President Trump, discuss prison reform
Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice
Bode and Morgan Miller welcome new baby after daughter's tragic drowning
More News