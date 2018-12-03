Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Chester Co. Walmart

Christmastime is already much happier for a number of families in Chester County, Pennsylvania thanks to a Secret Santa.
Action News is told someone walked into the Walmart Supercenter in Kennett Square late last week and paid off every single item on layaway.
That came to a total of $29,000!
"When customers quietly pay off others' layaway items, we're reminded how good people can be. We're honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness," Walmart tells Action News.
Though many families are looking to thank the donor, Walmart says the Secret Santa would like to remain anonymous.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societypa. newsholidaywalmartsanta clausgood samaritan
societypa. newsholidaywalmartsanta clausgood samaritan