Secret to marriage? Couple matches outfits for nearly 70 years

SACRAMENTO, California -- A California couple has been together for nearly 70 years and they're still going strong.

They say their marriage is sustained by their love for music and matching outfits.

Every note and every outfit is harmonized.

"Well, my mother got us matching shirts when we were in high school. I picked them out, and we've matched ever since," wife Rosemary Klonts told KOVR.

Francis and Rosemary Klonts met while in junior high school in Auburn, Washington.

"I thought she was the cutest little thing when she came into our town. By the time we were seniors we started going together," Francis said.

At 19 years old, the couple tied the knot.

Now, both 87 years old, Francis knows the term "Happy wife, happy life" all too well - letting his bride pick out his outfits everyday.

"She just lays it out for me and I don't have to worry about a thing," Francis said.

While it's obvious that they're in-tune with each other vocally, when asked what the secret to a happy marriage is, the duet is very much in sync.

"Jesus first, others second and yourself last," the couple answered.
