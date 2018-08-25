Security guard films officer struggling with suspect as officer pleads for help

If you've ever watched a viral video recorded by a bystander and wondered, why didn't they help? You are not alone.A security guard's decision to record rather than assist a Houston Police officer struggling with a violent suspect is raising questions about people's priorities.Video shows an officer tackling and pinning a robbery suspect with the help of a bystander, when police say the suspect reaches for the officer's gun.The officer can then be heard pleading for help from the security guard.The suspect was soon arrested.However, Houston's Police Chief told ABC News, "It says a lot about society, that we would prefer to get 15-minutes of fame rather than help an officer."That security guard is now out of a job.The company says their policy requires a "uniformed security guard to render assistance to certified officers upon request.""The security guard could have called 911, but it adds insult to injury to not do that and start recording with her phone," said former Dallas Police Chief, David Brown.Texas law requires citizens to help officers if asked.Officers tell ABC News she should have just called 911.------