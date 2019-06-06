Sen. Chris Coons honors Delaware D-Day veteran

ELSMERE, Del. (WPVI) -- In Wilmington, it was a special commemoration for one of the members of our greatest generation.U.S. Army Veteran Stanley "Lucky" Lawruk just celebrated his 95th birthday.For the technical sergeant, D-Day was one of 26 bombing missions he completed in Germany.On his final one, he became a prisoner of war.But he not only survived every mission, he also made it home to Delaware, perhaps, the reason he was called "Lucky."On Thursday, in a tearful meeting, Delaware Senator Chris Coons presented him with the record on his behalf in front of Congress to honor his service."You contributed to our victory in Europe and we're grateful," said Coons.When Sergeant Lawruck came home to Wilmington after World War 2 he worked a local supermarket and then started a 35-year career at Tastykakes.He loves a good game of Blackjack and has lately become quite the painter.