Senior citizens receive free fans in the midst of heatwave

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There were grateful seniors at City Council member's Cherelle Parker's office in Cedarbrook Tuesday morning picking up a heatwave essential - free box fans donated by a major retailer.

Dozens of residents lined up outside the office to receive a fan.

Lois O'Keefe of Olney said she keeps cool by keeping the lights out and shades drawn.

"Try to keep the sun out. That's really my strategy because I only have air conditioning in the bedroom," said O'Keefe.

Parker's office obtained a hundred fans for the 11th annual giveaway.

For some like Harold Alston who has lung disease, the fan could be a lifesaver.

Alston said in the heat he has trouble breathing. "This will make a big difference," said Alston.

Many of the seniors live in row homes which can be tough to cool.

Sandy Coward of West Oak Lane took her fan home and set it up immediately in her front window. Instant relief.

"Oh. That feels so good. This is my buddy. My buddy," said Coward as she stands next to her new fan.
