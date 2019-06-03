Society

Sephora to close US stores for inclusion workshops after incident involving singer SZA

NEW YORK -- Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host "inclusion workshops" for its employees. The move comes just over a month after the cosmetics company caught the internet's eye, when singer SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a California store.

Sephora posted notice of the closures on its Facebook page and elsewhere. It also included a link to its "We Belong to Something Beautiful" campaign, which says, "We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included."

On April 30, SZA tweeted that a Sephora employee called security to make sure she wasn't stealing. Sephora responded with an apologetic tweet, saying it takes such complaints seriously.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkracism
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NB Route 1 bypass shut down following tractor trailer crash
2 teens killed after being ejected from car in Roosevelt Blvd crash
Tree slams into home after storm in Bucks County
SEPTA rail service suspended on Wilmington/Newark Line
2 injured in Kensington shooting
Sources: Philadelphia firefighter dies during triathlon at Jersey Shore
AccuWeather: On The Cool Side
Show More
Phanatic surprises life-long fan for 103rd birthday
Hiker rescued from off-limits trail in Jim Thorpe
Naked intruder on drugs armed with hammer terrorizes family
17-year-old girl bitten by shark in Atlantic Beach, officials say
Teacher adopts 7th grader in need of kidney transplant
More TOP STORIES News