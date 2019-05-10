Society

Teen who couldn't afford size 18 sneakers gifted 10 pairs of shoes by Shaquille O'Neal

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal gave an Atlanta teen 10 reasons to smile.

ATLANTA -- Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is a big man with big shoes and an even bigger heart.

The NBA Hall of Famer remembers what it was like growing up with large feet, and having a mom who couldn't afford to buy him shoes.

"I just kinda reminisced about how that used to be me, my mom and my dad," said O'Neal.

He heard about 13-year-old Zach Keith of Atlanta, who was in a similar situation, needing a size 18.

So O'Neal took him to his favorite specialty shoe store and picked up the tab for 10 pairs of shoes.
