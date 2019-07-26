She said yes! Action News catches Sea Isle City beach proposal

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Love was in the air Thursday night on the beach in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.That's because Nick Fenton proposed to his girlfriend Bridget Moore in grand fashion, and for all to see and read.Fenton hired a plane that was carrying a banner with the message: "Briget will you marry me? Love Nick."Even though the banner plane misspelled Bridget's name, she was surprised, overcome with emotion and most importantly, said yes.The Washington Township, Gloucester County couple were surrounded by friends, family and Action News for the big moment.The couple walked onto the beach and that's when the romantic expression of love began to unfold."I saw the plane go by and he was on his knee, but i was so caught off guard," said Moore.Fenton said people walking by and on boats began cheering him on as the banner flew overhead with the proposal.Reflecting on what had just happened, Fenton said, "39 years to find a woman like that, long time."Moore said, "We're both lucky, i'm the lucky one."Congratulations to the newly engaged couple.