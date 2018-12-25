SOCIETY

Snowman shows up in mild Sacramento outside coffee house for Christmas

It did not snow in Sacramento, but a snowman was the talk of the town on Christmas morning. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO --
It did not snow in Sacramento, but a snowman was the talk of the town on Christmas morning.

The snowman showed up in the middle of the night in front of a coffee shop.

People stopped by all day on Christmas Eve taking pictures of the mysterious and shoddy snowman.

Carissa, a coffee shop employee, says she teamed up with one of Santa's helpers to make the Christmas surprise happen.

"Just wanted to give Sacramento something they've never seen some snow. Give you guys some snow, a snowman and have a little miracle on Christmas," said Carissa.

She says someone brought the snow down from South Lake Tahoe.

The Christmastime temperature in Sacramento is in the 60s.

