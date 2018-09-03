SOCIETY

Center City Starbucks at center of controversy hit by vandalism

EMBED </>More Videos

Center City Starbucks at center of controversy hit by vandals. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on September 3, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Starbucks store in Center City Philadelphia, once at the center of a racial profiling controversy, is now at the center of a vandalism investigation.

The Action Cam was at the store on the corner of 18th and Spruce on Monday as a repair crew cleaned up broken glass from the sidewalk.

Though police received a report about the shattered window panes around 6 a.m., they aren't sure exactly what time it happened.

This is the same store that made headlines around the world in April following the arrest of two black men.

EMBED More News Videos

Men arrested at Philly Starbucks speak to Good Morning America on May 3, 2018.



Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested April 12 within minutes of arriving at the store.

The incident led to protests, followed by policy changes by both Starbucks and the Philadelphia Police Department.

EMBED More News Videos

LISTEN: Philadelphia police release call from Starbucks employee. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5pm on April 17, 2018.


Starbucks tells Action News they believe the vandals chose the store because of that incident, but say they were specifically protesting the use of prison labor.

The company maintains it does not use prison labor for any products.

No arrests have been made.

EMBED More News Videos

Protesters continue to gather at Center City Starbucks: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 16, 2018



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystarbucksarrestviral videotrendingphilly newsphiladelphia policeCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in stores
Starbucks bathrooms will open to all, CEO says
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
SOCIETY
Philadelphia holds 30th Labor Day Parade
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago
VIDEO: Saying goodbye to summer at Jersey Shore
More Society
Top Stories
New video of ambush assault, robbery in Kensington
Contract talks continue between Philly Archdiocese, teachers' union
Nick Foles to be Eagles starting QB for Week 1
New England Dunkin' Donuts gives out Eagles cups
Husband and wife accused of stealing crabs
Tibbetts' father: 'Don't distort her death to advance racist views'
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Expanded and Extended
Hot holiday! City deals with sweltering Labor Day
Show More
U.S. service member killed, another wounded in Afghanistan
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Philadelphia holds 30th Labor Day Parade
VIDEO: Saying goodbye to summer at Jersey Shore
Cleanup follows MIA Festival, road closures still in effect
More News