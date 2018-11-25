U.S. & WORLD

Stranger returns wallet to man with extra $40 inside

EMBED </>More Videos

Stranger returns wallet to man with extra $40 inside. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 25, 2018.

A Good Samaritan made the day of a man who lost his wallet on a flight.

On a flight to Las Vegas for his sister's wedding, Hunter Shamatt lost his wallet.

Inside it was $60 cash, and a check for $400 dollars.

Hunter didn't expect to see the wallet, or the money, ever again.

Days later, his wallet turned up in the mail with a letter.

"I rounded your cash up to an even $100 so you could celebrate having your wallet back. Have fun," the letter read.

"It really meant a lot that he would go out of his way, and do that for a complete stranger. I'm still paying off school loans and I got truck loans to pay off now. It really helps out," said Shamatt.

The sender only signed the letter with the initials TB, but Hunter was eventually able to track down the mystery man and thank him for his kindness.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldgood samaritan
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Wrong text turns into Thanksgiving tradition
Thailand glass floor observation deck will take you to new heights
Protesters march after death of man who wasn't Alabama mall shooter
EU endorses Brexit divorce deal but hard work lies ahead
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Wrong text turns into Thanksgiving tradition
Royal relocation: Harry, Meghan to move to the suburbs
Gritty crashes wedding in Philadelphia
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead following apartment fire in Media
Multi-vehicle crash in Norristown sends 3 to the hospital
Protesters march after death of man who wasn't Alabama mall shooter
AccuWeather: Sun & Clouds
Fire destroys home in Lawrence Twp., Mercer County
Crews battle fire at Gloucester County home
Man suffers stomach wound after stabbing in West Oak Lane
Crews battle house blaze in Montgomery Township
Show More
Viewer video shows fire sparked by collapsed wires in Swarthmore
Incoming Mexico gov't: No deal to host US asylum-seekers
Man shot at New Jersey mall on Black Friday
Small business Saturday shopping in Haddonfield
French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police
More News