Stranger returns wallet to man with extra $40 inside

A Good Samaritan made the day of a man who lost his wallet on a flight.On a flight to Las Vegas for his sister's wedding, Hunter Shamatt lost his wallet.Inside it was $60 cash, and a check for $400 dollars.Hunter didn't expect to see the wallet, or the money, ever again.Days later, his wallet turned up in the mail with a letter."I rounded your cash up to an even $100 so you could celebrate having your wallet back. Have fun," the letter read."It really meant a lot that he would go out of his way, and do that for a complete stranger. I'm still paying off school loans and I got truck loans to pay off now. It really helps out," said Shamatt.The sender only signed the letter with the initials TB, but Hunter was eventually able to track down the mystery man and thank him for his kindness.------