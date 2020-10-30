Homeless in Southern California

Strangers drive homeless man from Los Angeles to Wisconsin after seeing heartbreaking photo

LOS ANGELES -- A group of strangers displayed the power of kindness when they drove a homeless man from Los Angeles to Wisconsin after simply seeing a heartbreaking photo of the man on social media.

Photographer John Hwang shared an image of the man as part of his series focusing on people living on Skid Row.

He identified the man as Sang D Yang, who is of Hmong descent, and lost contact with his family in Milwaukee after his mother passed away a few years ago.

"He wants to get off the street and reconnect with his family again," the post read, with Hwang adding that Sang had been robbed of his wallet, phone and ID since becoming homeless.

Daniel Lee was among the strangers who went looking for Yang on 1st Street near Alameda. Good Samaritans from all over the country then united to drive Sang more than 2,000 from L.A. to Milwaukee.

"We have to do what we can to help each other out, we have to look out for each other," Lee said. "It's not just somebody who is homeless, it's somebody who is lost."

Lee referred to a saying in Hmong, which roughly translates to: "When you come into my town, call me, let me know that you're here and I'll take care of you."

"I guess that's the closest way of defining how I felt," he added.

They contacted the Hmong American Friendship Association in Milwaukee, which is now getting Sang connected to the resources he needs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countywisconsinhomeless in southern californiahomelessgood samaritanfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
New program helps homeless pets during COVID-19
Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless
Alex Trebek, wife donate $500K to help homeless
Photographer captures striking images of LA's most vulnerable amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly under 9 p.m. curfew as National Guard arrives
Bodycam video, 911 audio of fatal police shooting to be released Wednesday
2 charged after Philly police find explosives in van
Gov. Murphy urges NJ residents to take pandemic 'seriously'
Lawyer: Mom, child trapped in crowd when Philly police smashed car
Philly nonprofit offers job to teen after looting caught on camera
Delco officials offer warning to agitators as Election Day approaches
Show More
Wilmington couple writes book to help kids understand pandemic
AccuWeather: Freezing start to the weekend
US COVID cases hit daily record high -- again
Lori Loughlin reports to prison after plea in admissions scandal
Business owners cleaning up after nights of looting in Port Richmond
More TOP STORIES News