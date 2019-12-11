'Michele's angel': Strangers in Delaware County send message to widower via act of kindness

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's happened in a home improvement store and a few miles down the road at a diner. Someone is spreading kindness in Delaware County, Pennsylvania."It's a good thing to do for someone who's just passed away, take a tragedy and do something really positive with it and build kind of those human connections," said Rebecca Ford, a server at Tank and Libby's in Drexel Hill.She was working when a stranger paid for a customer's meal and then left the recipient a card that tells the story of a woman named Michele, who passed away. On the back, it encourages people to reach out to her widower, Ronnie."At first I thought maybe it was a wrong number, didn't respond, didn't think twice on it. Until two days later, I received a similar message," said Ronnie Lomonaco.He has received 10 of these messages in the last month. The timing means a lot more to him than a holiday miracle."Only four days after we returned from our honeymoon, she suddenly and unexpectedly passed away," he said. She died three years ago, on December 7, 2016.Lomonaco says he has no idea who's doing these good deeds in his wife's name and he doesn't necessarily want to find out either. He says that's part of the magic of it."I think there's beauty in the unknown. If this person wants me to know who they are, at whatever given time it may be, I'm sure they will let me know," he said.Now, however, the kind stranger may be even harder to find, because there's reason to believe there's more than one."When I gave it to the ladies because he asked me to, they brought it back again. So it's kind of created a nice circle of people just creating kind of a community," said Ford.