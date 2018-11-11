Students build mini cop car for school resource officer

A group of students in auto shop at a California high school created a sweet new ride for their school's resource officer.
Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Thomas was able to give his input on the suped-up golf cart.
It features flashing lights, sheriff's department decals and a loud siren.
The project provided a great opportunity for students to work with local law enforcement.
