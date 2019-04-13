Target to accept old child car seats in exchange for store coupon

If you have an old child car seat, Target stores are offering to take them in exchange for a 20-percent coupon.
The idea is to get expired or damaged car seats out of circulation.
Target first introduced this program back in 2016, and has since brought in a half million car seats.
The program runs April 22nd through May 4th.
You can use the 20-percent coupon for a new car seat, stroller or other baby home gear of your choice.
