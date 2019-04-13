Society

Target to accept old child car seats in exchange for store coupon

If you have an old child car seat, Target stores are offering to take them in exchange for a 20-percent coupon.

The idea is to get expired or damaged car seats out of circulation.

Target first introduced this program back in 2016, and has since brought in a half million car seats.

The program runs April 22nd through May 4th.

You can use the 20-percent coupon for a new car seat, stroller or other baby home gear of your choice.
