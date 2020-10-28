race in america

Teen who documented George Floyd death to receive PEN/Benenson Courage Award

By Hillel Italie, AP National Writer
NEW YORK -- The teenager who recorded the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May will be honored in December by PEN America, the literary and human rights organization.

Darnella Frazier will be presented the PEN/Benenson Courage Award.

"With nothing more than a cell phone and sheer guts, Darnella changed the course of history in this country, sparking a bold movement demanding an end to systemic anti-Black racism and violence at the hands of police," PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement Tuesday.

This undated handout photo provided by PEN America shows Darnella Frazier, who will receive the 2020 PEN/Benenson Courage Award.

PEN America handout photo



The 17-year-old Frazier will share the Courage Award with Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was pushed out by the Trump administration.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, PEN had postponed its annual gala from May 19, six days before Floyd's death, to Dec. 8, and will host the event online.

"Darnella Frazier took an enormous amount of flak in the wake of releasing the video," Nossel told The Associated Press. "People were accusing her of being in it for the money, or for being famous, or were asking why she didn't intervene. And it was just left this way. We wanted to go back and recognize and elevate this singular act."

Others being honored by PEN in December include the author and musician Patti Smith and Chinese dissident Xu Zhiyong.

EMBED More News Videos

Family members remembered George Floyd at a funeral service in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 4.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorge floydu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
The Women Who Run: Hear from 8 women of color running for Congress
Chief: Illinois officer who shot Black couple in car fired
Relative: Black couple didn't provoke shooting by police
NJ student on mission to make school's curriculum more diverse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Looters ransack businesses during 2nd night of unrest
ATM explosions reported across Philadelphia
Cowboys-Eagles lacks luster, but plenty on the line for Birds
Who was Walter Wallace Jr., man shot by police in Philly?
'Don't shoot my son': Wallace's mom said she tried to defuse situation
Couple gets engaged amid Philadelphia protest
3 vehicles sought after 18-year-old shot and killed in state park
Show More
Philly homicide rate continues to climb
Turner tests positive for COVID during game, returns for World Series photo
AccuWeather: Seasonable Today, Soaking Rain Thursday
Remains of Hurricane Zeta to bring soaking rain to Philly area
Dow plunges more than 800 points as COVID-19 cases spike
More TOP STORIES News