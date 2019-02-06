Texas father takes son's alleged cyberbullies to court

A father in Texas says his son was the victim of cyberbullying.Now, he's not only taking the situation into his own hands, but he's also taking the bullies to court.It's a first of its kind lawsuit.Derek Rothschild says a group of middle school students started an online discussion and voted on which classmate would be most likely to shoot up the school.They chose his son.He says his son was ridiculed and ostracized by peers, and questioned by school officials.So he's suing those alleged bullies.The school district is standing by the way it handled the situation.-----