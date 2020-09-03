6abc Overheard

Dr. David Fajgenbaum and Ajay Raju - Overheard Part II

Tredici (WPVI) -- In Part I, we opened with the question: What is your relationship with death?"

Ajay's conversation with David Fajgenbaum continues.



When he was 25, David Fajgenbaum, almost died - for the first time - and it wasn't the last.

The third-year medical student at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School received a deadly diagnosis, something called Castleman Disease.

The diagnosis was also a challenge, and as David survived that and three subsequent diagnoses, the disease and a cure became his life's work.

In Part II of this conversation, Ajay wonders if David is a super hero - and whether the deadly disease was, in a way, a gift that led David down an amazing path.

Want to skip around? Check out these highlights:

2:20 - When are we going to reach "the answers" about genetics and disease?

7:35 - Religion? Spirituality? What drives David?

9:33 - Superhero or mere human with ups and downs like the rest of us?

10:40 - Fatherhood

11:09 - Who would David be without Castleman Disease and the death of his mother?

15:24 - Living a life where you don't plan more than three months ahead...

17:20 - When being naive is actually good for the research.

19:00 - David hopes what he learned on his deathbed can help you - before you're on your deathbed.

20:30 - What's his work* schedule?

21:15 - *Is it actually work?

23:48 - Does "everything happen for a reason?"

27:20 - The truth about existing drugs, and their untapped potential.

35:20 - The GOAT game.

38:05 - What's next?

Part I of Ajay's conversation with David.


Click Here to see highlights.

More Episodes of Overheard at Tredici.

Jefferson Health's Stephen Klasko

Who is Hazim Hardeman?

Josh Shaprio isn't holding back when he talks about his frustrations with the Catholic Church.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society6abc overheard
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Part II of Overheard at Tredici with Jefferson Health's Dr. Stephen Klasko
Parts One and Two of Hazim Hardeman's Overheard at Tredici
Josh Shapiro knows why he and the President share same voters
N3RD Street Gamers founder talks eSports, Philly tech
6ABC OVERHEARD
Overheard at Tredici with Ajay Raju
The doctor who turned his deadly disease into life-saving work.
Overheard at Tredici with Jefferson Health's Dr. Stephen Klasko
Part II of Overheard at Tredici with Jefferson Health's Dr. Stephen Klasko
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch for entire Philadelphia region
Police identify two 17-year-olds killed in quadruple shooting
Temple University to go virtual for rest of fall semester
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
Protesters demanding halt to evictions arrested outside City Hall
Dump truck involved in fiery crash on I-295 in NJ
LIVE: Biden in Kenosha after meeting Jacob Blake's family
Show More
A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some
Wolf relaxes restrictions on fans in stands at school sports
Crews find body of 4-year-old boy swept away in NC flash flood
Philadelphia schools work to fix connectivity issues for Day 2
Video in Black man's suffocation shows cops put hood on him
More TOP STORIES News