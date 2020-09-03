Dr. David Fajgenbaum and Ajay Raju - Overheard Part II

Ajay's conversation with David Fajgenbaum continues.
When he was 25, David Fajgenbaum, almost died - for the first time - and it wasn't the last.
The third-year medical student at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School received a deadly diagnosis, something called Castleman Disease.
The diagnosis was also a challenge, and as David survived that and three subsequent diagnoses, the disease and a cure became his life's work.
In Part II of this conversation, Ajay wonders if David is a super hero - and whether the deadly disease was, in a way, a gift that led David down an amazing path.
Want to skip around? Check out these highlights:
2:20 - When are we going to reach "the answers" about genetics and disease?
7:35 - Religion? Spirituality? What drives David?
9:33 - Superhero or mere human with ups and downs like the rest of us?
10:40 - Fatherhood
11:09 - Who would David be without Castleman Disease and the death of his mother?
15:24 - Living a life where you don't plan more than three months ahead...
17:20 - When being naive is actually good for the research.
19:00 - David hopes what he learned on his deathbed can help you - before you're on your deathbed.
20:30 - What's his work* schedule?
21:15 - *Is it actually work?
23:48 - Does "everything happen for a reason?"
27:20 - The truth about existing drugs, and their untapped potential.
35:20 - The GOAT game.
38:05 - What's next?
