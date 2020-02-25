Dangerous TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves Cherry Hill teen with concussion

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's called the "skull breaker" challenge. The prank videos are popping up on the social app TikTok and only last a few seconds, but the damage can be more long term.Doctors say the videos are no laughing matter and can lead to broken wrists, sprained ligaments or spine and brain injuries."The truth of the matter these are dangerous stunts and television shows would say, do not do this at home," Dr. Grier Arthur.The skull-breaker challenge involves two people fooling a third person into jumping into the air, kicking their feet out from under them.Dr. Arthur is a trauma surgeon at Saint Christopher's Hospital and says the injuries sustained in a fall like this could be life-changing."If you hit headfirst you can have a skull fracture or a hematoma on the outside of the skull or even bleeding within the brain," said Arthur.Stacy and Marc Shenker have seen the dangers first-hand. Their 13-year-old son fell victim to the prank at his Cherry Hill middle school and had to be rushed to the hospital."I was just shocked. I was beside myself that two kids pulled a prank on my son and that landed him in the hospital," said Marc Shenker.It's been one month since the Shenker's son was concussed and symptoms, including lethargy and headaches, still haven't completely disappeared."It's hard. My son, in a way, feels like he's being punished because he's restricted," said Stacy Shenker.The Shenkers warning other kids, think twice."When the next craze of the next challenge comes out, think about it.. is that really how it's going to turn out?" said Stacy Shenker."Just because you see that something looks funny doesn't mean when you try to do it, that it's going to be," said Marc Shenker.The Shenkers say their son is on academic restriction. He will start physical therapy this week and he is hopeful he'll be able to return to playing baseball this fall.