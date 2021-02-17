Trump Plaza in Atlantic City brought down by implosion

implosion

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The crumbling former Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City came down on Wednesday morning.

The remains of the building came crashing to the ground shortly after 9 a.m.

Trump Plaza opened in 1984, and was the site of numerous high-profile boxing matches that Trump, then a real estate developer, attended.

It shut down in 2014 and has fallen into disrepair, necessitating its demolition.

"Take it down!" exclaimed Wilmington, Delaware resident Steve Bay. "Try and rebuild something new."

Bay traveled to the city to witness Wednesday's scheduled implosion.

The event also saw some visitors on the iconic boardwalk taking a stroll down memory lane.

"It was beautiful. It was impactful. It was state of the art, but time just took its toll on it," recalled Lebanon, Pennsylvania resident Brenda Phillips.

The implosion of the once lavish casino and hotel, now just a shell of exposed concrete and plumbing, comes seven years after the Plaza closed its doors.

Its destruction also means the end of former President Donald Trump's mark on the city.

"This is not about Donald Trump. This is not about politics," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.

Small said he is focused, however, on the future of this piece of prime real estate, which is still privately owned.

"Immediately after the implosion, that's where the conversation shifts," Small added.
The building's current owner, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, has not announced future plans for the site.

It's the end of an era for a former casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.



While the usual fanfare of a building implosion was obviously be scaled back in the era of COVID-19, there were still options for those looking to watch history.

A public viewing area for the implosion was set up at Bader Field. Some hotels are also offering viewing packages that face Trump Plaza.

A lucky few will arguably get the best view with One Atlantic Events.

"We (have) an unobstructed view of the actual implosion site," said Director and General Manager Elizabeth McGlinn.

Because the venue is closed because of COVID, McGlinn offered the space and auctioned 10 prime spots for watching to help benefit the Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club.

The auction for the seats reportedly raised more than $17,000 for the organization.

"Everybody is very happy, that is, for the city, the eyesore coming down as well as the opportunity for more growth in the city," said McGlinn.

It's yet another blow to Atlantic City's now-fragile economy.

