Undeterred: Woman returns Walmart cart in torrential rain

Woman returns shopping cart in storm. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 2, 2018.

When it comes to doing the right thing, one woman is next level.

Severe storms rolled through Putnam County, West Virginia.

But the torrential rain wasn't enough to stop one shopper from returning her cart after unloading groceries in her vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

Video showed her battling whipping winds as she pushes the cart back to the corral. She even left the hatchback open.

The video has been viewed nearly 3 million times.

