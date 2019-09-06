Society

Vernon Odom honored in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Action News reporter Vernon Odom was honored with a prestigious award in Center City on Thursday evening.

The 2019 Philadelphia World Heritage City Celebration was held at the Crystal Tea Room.

Vernon was recognized for his extraordinary 42 years of broadcast journalism at Action News.

Former colleagues attended the event, including 6abc General Manager Bernie Prazenica and Action News anchor Jim Gardner.

The broadcast pioneer sat down with Jim on stage and spoke on the major stories he's covered over the years.

Vernon retired from Channel 6 last year... but the well-deserved recognitions continue.

This past May, he was given the 'Broadcaster of the Year' Award.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycenter city philadelphia6abcphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Here's what to expect from Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane death toll rises to 30 in the Bahamas as aid begins to arrive
Guns, ammunition, bombs and mortars found in Montco home
Police investigate death of baby at Delaware day care center
Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits
North Wildwood Braces for Beach Erosion from Dorian
Woman admits to fatally stabbing identical twin in street fight
Show More
Fire company says Haverford Twp. was wrong to shut them down
3 injured when worker strikes power line while drilling in Northeast Philly
Burlington County pond closed due to toxic algae
Veterans Runs A Thousand Miles to Honor Other Soldiers
Smollett unaware alleged attack would trigger 'extensive investigation'
More TOP STORIES News