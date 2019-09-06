Vernon Odom honored in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Action News reporter Vernon Odom was honored with a prestigious award in Center City on Thursday evening.The 2019 Philadelphia World Heritage City Celebration was held at the Crystal Tea Room.Vernon was recognized for his extraordinary 42 years of broadcast journalism at Action News.Former colleagues attended the event, including 6abc General Manager Bernie Prazenica and Action News anchor Jim Gardner.The broadcast pioneer sat down with Jim on stage and spoke on the major stories he's covered over the years.Vernon retired from Channel 6 last year... but the well-deserved recognitions continue.This past May, he was given the 'Broadcaster of the Year' Award.