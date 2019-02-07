Washington police take part in snowball fight with children near Seattle.

Police officers in Washington rushed to a special call on Monday.Officers with the Duvall Police Department made their way to a sports field to take part in a snowball fight with local children.Video posted to the department's Facebook page shows the officers arriving to the field in SUVs before running onto the field to throw some snowballs.Officers could also be seen huddled behind a riot shield to protect themselves from incoming snow.According to the National Weather Service, the Seattle area received unusually heavy snowfall of Monday, with some areas receiving up to a foot.-----