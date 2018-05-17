WHAT'S THE DEAL

What's the Deal: Best Point-and-Shoot cameras/ Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

Selfies, food pics, pet pics is just some of the ways we use the cameras on our phones all the time, but they do have their limitations.

If you're looking to up your picture-taking game, you're in luck. We've got the results of Consumer Reports' expert testing of advanced point-and-shoot cameras.

For many of us, our go-to camera is right in our pocket or handbag.

We asked a few people how they use their camera.

"I only use my phone for pictures."

"Yeah, just my phone. The cameras have gotten so good. No reason to have a camera."

"My kids use it a lot because they always love to take a selfie or some pictures when they went outside."

As good as the camera technology has become in our phones, Consumer Reports says in some ways, a good advanced point-and-shoot camera can still produce better pictures.

Tercius Bufete, Consumer Reports Tech Editor said, "While smartphone cameras, they produce nice looking photos on your phone. If you ever want to print them out, or crop, or edit, that's when you start seeing their quality kind of degrade."

Advanced point and shoots also perform better in low light and for zooming.
But to make sure you're ready to capture great photos of your next vacation or your kid's first plunge into the pool, Bufete says, "Make it a point to go to a store, take it in your hands, take a couple of shots and kind of play with the settings. Because that's when you know if something is truly right for you."

If sharing pics on social media is what you're looking for, get one of the many cameras that can easily connect wirelessly to your phone, so you can transfer your photos for sharing.

And buying a good advanced point-and-shoot should be seen as an investment.

CR's top-rated point and shoots range from this Panasonic Lumix for $645 to this model Sony Cyber-shot for $1,200.

For more information visit the Consumer Reports website on cameras.

